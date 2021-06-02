Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAKSY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $4.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

