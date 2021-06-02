Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$41.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CWB. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.63.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$36.34 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$22.05 and a 1 year high of C$37.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.84. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.