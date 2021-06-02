Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DBTX. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of DBTX opened at $8.39 on Monday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.46.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.55). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,177,000. TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,667,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $24,501,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $20,203,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $9,388,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

