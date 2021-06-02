Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STNG. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.26. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $23.37.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

