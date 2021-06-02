Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 862.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 180,831 shares during the period. 14.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

