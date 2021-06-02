Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CVS Health (CVS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CVS Health (NYSE: CVS):

5/24/2021 – CVS Health is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $82.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $96.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – CVS Health is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/6/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $91.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $83.00 to $98.00.

5/5/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $98.00.

4/14/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,554,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 347,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

