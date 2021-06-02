Scotiabank Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$43.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.68.

TOU stock opened at C$31.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$11.40 and a 12 month high of C$31.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.21.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.6459059 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,778,837 shares in the company, valued at C$216,188,517.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

