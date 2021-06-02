NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NPSKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NSK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

NSK stock opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NSK has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.33 and a beta of 1.11.

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

