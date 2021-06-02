Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) to “Buy”

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.25. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 16,052 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $699,546.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 1,354 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $56,448.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,899.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,122 shares of company stock worth $27,660,704 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,449 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,207 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,102,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after acquiring an additional 93,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,832,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.