Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) to Buy

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.76. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $269.47 million, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 2.32%. Research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $89,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 261,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

