William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intuit in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will earn $7.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.12. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTU. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $438.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a 52-week low of $274.19 and a 52-week high of $445.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 56,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 879.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

