United Natural Foods (UNFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th. Analysts expect United Natural Foods to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Natural Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $41.37.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

In related news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,189,653. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

