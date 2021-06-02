Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $574.66 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 3.26%.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

HOV stock opened at $141.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $868.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.70. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $146.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.04.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $889,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 19.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.