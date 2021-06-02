Oppenheimer Weighs in on Rezolute, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rezolute in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.76) for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rezolute’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.20) EPS.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RZLT. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

RZLT stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the fourth quarter valued at $5,087,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth $4,005,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,533,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rezolute by 2.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

