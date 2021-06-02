FY2021 EPS Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Lowered by Analyst

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for United Community Banks in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

UCBI stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,768,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

