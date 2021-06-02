Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for American Campus Communities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

ACC opened at $48.62 on Monday. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,215.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $163,849,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 230.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $59,528,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 213.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 671,188 shares during the period. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.0% during the first quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 945,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,796,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.