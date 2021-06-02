Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $856.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.26.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $246,010. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 117,376 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.