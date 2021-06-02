WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSFS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

WSFS opened at $54.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.89. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,811.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,884 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,574. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

