LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €685.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been assigned a €685.00 ($805.88) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €667.00 ($784.71) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €660.00 ($776.47) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €660.00 ($776.47) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €629.00 ($740.00).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of MC opened at €657.10 ($773.06) on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a one year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €609.74.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.