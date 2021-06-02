Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 9th (OTCMKTS:DWINU)

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DWINU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 9th. Delwinds Insurance Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of DWINU stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.

