Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HOWL) Quiet Period To End on June 9th

Werewolf Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:HOWL) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 9th. Werewolf Therapeutics had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Werewolf Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOWL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,715,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm acquired 125,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,012,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

