Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €11.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €11.40 ($13.41) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBE. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.90 ($15.18).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

