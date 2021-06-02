Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To End on June 9th (OTCMKTS:TVACU)

Thayer Ventures Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TVACU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 9th. Thayer Ventures Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of TVACU stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Thayer Ventures Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVACU. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

