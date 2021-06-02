17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (NYSE:YQ) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 2nd

17 Education & Technology Group’s (NYSE:YQ) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 2nd. 17 Education & Technology Group had issued 27,400,000 shares in its IPO on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $287,700,000 based on an initial share price of $10.50. After the end of 17 Education & Technology Group’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

YQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of YQ stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.23. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YQ. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 64,470 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $943,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

