Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading Up 7.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) were up 7.5% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $40.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Riot Blockchain traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.17. Approximately 204,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,539,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Riot Blockchain by 187.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Riot Blockchain by 81.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 58,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 95.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,313,000 after acquiring an additional 736,251 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.30 and a beta of 4.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.25.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

