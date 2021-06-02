DoorDash, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 7th (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash’s (NYSE:DASH) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 7th. DoorDash had issued 33,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $3,366,000,000 based on an initial share price of $102.00. After the expiration of DoorDash’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.72.

Shares of DASH opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.24. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,645,831 shares of company stock worth $1,144,771,143. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

