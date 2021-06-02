ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ARC Resources traded as high as C$9.48 and last traded at C$9.48, with a volume of 854939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.18.

ARX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.27.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 17.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.20.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.