Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Expands By 46.3%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 146,900 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the April 29th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

DBSDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

DBSDY opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.91. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $92.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $2.1452 dividend. This represents a $8.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

