Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Short Interest Up 46.9% in May

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the April 29th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of Daxor stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69. Daxor has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Daxor in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other Daxor news, CEO Michael Richard Feldschuh purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $43,386.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 158,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,267.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

