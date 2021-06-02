Head-To-Head Contrast: Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) & Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leaf Group and Tucows, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 Tucows 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leaf Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.47%. Tucows has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.50%. Given Leaf Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Leaf Group is more favorable than Tucows.

Volatility & Risk

Leaf Group has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leaf Group and Tucows’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group $212.06 million 1.44 -$8.86 million N/A N/A Tucows $311.20 million 2.67 $5.78 million N/A N/A

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than Leaf Group.

Profitability

This table compares Leaf Group and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group -1.94% -7.40% -3.79% Tucows 1.71% 7.90% 1.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Leaf Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Leaf Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Tucows shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tucows beats Leaf Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories. It also provides SaatchiArt.com and its related art fair event brand, which is an online art gallery where a global community of artists exhibit and sell their original artwork directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Well+Good, a health and wellness media brand that offers journalistic approach to content; and Livestrong.com, a destination and action-oriented community, as well as mobile applications, such as MyPlate that monitor users' health, fitness, and life achievements. This segment also provides Hunker, a home design media site for enabling first-time homeowners enhance their homes with practical solutions, home tours, and design advice for people; and Only In Your State, a US-focused local attractions and review site, which highlights small businesses, hidden gems, and natural wonders for the audience. In addition, this segment offers content creation, traffic source, mobile application, and monetization services; and develops partner sites. It sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

