Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $13.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

