Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) to Sell

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Galecto alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

GLTO stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. Galecto has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Galecto in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Galecto by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.