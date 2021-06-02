Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) to Sell

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

EVGN stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,829.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter worth $2,820,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Evogene by 201.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 520,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 202,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 250.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 142,954 shares during the period. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

