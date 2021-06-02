Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

NYSE SUM opened at $35.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. Summit Materials has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $35.75.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 265.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 127,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 93,172 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

