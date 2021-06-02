Tilly’s (TLYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect Tilly’s to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.37 million. On average, analysts expect Tilly’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TLYS opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $428.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $187,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957 in the last three months. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TLYS. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

