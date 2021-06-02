DocuSign (DOCU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect DocuSign to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DocuSign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign stock opened at $200.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $131.26 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.