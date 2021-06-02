CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 406.63%. The firm had revenue of $102.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CooTek (Cayman) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CTK opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. CooTek has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

