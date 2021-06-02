Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Cormark raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Friday, May 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TD. Barclays boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.77.

TD stock opened at $72.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

