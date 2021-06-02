Brokers Set Expectations for Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

BXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

NYSE BXP opened at $120.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $120.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 730.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

