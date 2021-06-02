NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Katie Murray Acquires 72 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray bought 72 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59).

On Thursday, April 29th, Katie Murray bought 73 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £149.65 ($195.52).

On Tuesday, March 30th, Katie Murray purchased 79 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £150.89 ($197.14).

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 208.70 ($2.73) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.63. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 240.83 ($3.15).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

