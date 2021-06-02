NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Katie Murray Acquires 72 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray bought 72 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).
Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59).
- On Thursday, April 29th, Katie Murray bought 73 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £149.65 ($195.52).
- On Tuesday, March 30th, Katie Murray purchased 79 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £150.89 ($197.14).
Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 208.70 ($2.73) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.63. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80).
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
