St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Insider Robert Hudson Sells 19,388 Shares

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total value of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

Shares of St. Modwen Properties stock opened at GBX 547 ($7.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. St. Modwen Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 558 ($7.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 458.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital cut St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a report on Monday, May 10th. Numis Securities reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. St. Modwen Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

