St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Insider Robert Hudson Sells 19,388 Shares

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total value of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

Shares of St. Modwen Properties stock opened at GBX 547 ($7.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. St. Modwen Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 558 ($7.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 458.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital cut St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a report on Monday, May 10th. Numis Securities reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. St. Modwen Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

