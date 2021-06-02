Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Increased by Analyst

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CarLotz in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CarLotz’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million.

LOTZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

LOTZ opened at $4.98 on Monday. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $566.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,925,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,608,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,227,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,857,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

