Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a report released on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $17.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,256 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $89,979,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $34,635,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,471,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

