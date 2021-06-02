Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

ELOX opened at $1.62 on Monday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.47.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELOX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rajesh B. Parekh purchased 2,466,666 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $3,329,999.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 purchased 5,925,925 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $7,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

