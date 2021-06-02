Pirl Reaches Market Capitalization of $123,979.12 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $123,979.12 and approximately $78.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,640.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.90 or 0.07169345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.82 or 0.01874479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.84 or 0.00499003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00183626 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.27 or 0.00723966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.18 or 0.00478088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.00420902 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

