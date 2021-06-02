Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition (NYSE:CLIM) Trading Down 1%

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 8,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 66,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.14% of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

