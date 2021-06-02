SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 12,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 147,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19.

In related news, CEO Munish Varma purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navneet Govil purchased 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

