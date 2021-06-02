FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75. 247,482 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 433% from the average session volume of 46,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.