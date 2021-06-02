Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Trading Up 2.9%

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)’s share price was up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.18 and last traded at $56.44. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FURCF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.34.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

