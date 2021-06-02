Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Sig Combibloc Group Ag (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 1,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

SCBGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sig Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sig Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sig Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sig Combibloc Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sig Combibloc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sig Combibloc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.